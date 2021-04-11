Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund Makes New $3.06 Million Investment in Matthews International Co. (NASDAQ:MATW)

Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new position in shares of Matthews International Co. (NASDAQ:MATW) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 103,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,055,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund owned approximately 0.33% of Matthews International at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of MATW. US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in shares of Matthews International by 28.7% in the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,382 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 308 shares during the last quarter. Veriti Management LLC purchased a new stake in Matthews International during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $68,000. Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new stake in Matthews International during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $271,000. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Matthews International in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $333,000. Finally, Value Holdings Management CO. LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Matthews International by 9.1% in the 4th quarter. Value Holdings Management CO. LLC now owns 12,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $353,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. 80.00% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, EVP Brian J. Dunn sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.36, for a total transaction of $248,160.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 44,527 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,841,636.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director David A. Schawk sold 5,000 shares of Matthews International stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.02, for a total transaction of $205,100.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 21,000 shares of company stock valued at $870,660. Corporate insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Matthews International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday.

Shares of NASDAQ MATW opened at $41.19 on Friday. Matthews International Co. has a 1 year low of $17.01 and a 1 year high of $42.51. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $38.93 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $30.39. The company has a market cap of $1.30 billion, a P/E ratio of -14.71 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.82 and a quick ratio of 1.26.

Matthews International (NASDAQ:MATW) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The company reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.25. Matthews International had a positive return on equity of 14.90% and a negative net margin of 5.82%. The firm had revenue of $386.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $358.73 million. Matthews International’s revenue was up 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Matthews International Co. will post 2.95 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 22nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 8th were given a dividend of $0.215 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 5th. This represents a $0.86 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.09%. Matthews International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 28.57%.

About Matthews International

Matthews International Corporation provides brand solutions, memorialization products, and industrial technologies worldwide. The company's SGK Brand Solutions segment offers brand management and pre-media services, printing plates and cylinders, engineered products, imaging services, digital asset management, merchandising display systems, and marketing and design services primarily for the consumer goods and retail industries.

