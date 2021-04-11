Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund Makes New $3.07 Million Investment in Green Dot Co. (NYSE:GDOT)

Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new stake in Green Dot Co. (NYSE:GDOT) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 55,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $3,069,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund owned approximately 0.10% of Green Dot as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GDOT. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in Green Dot by 841.2% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 676,776 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $37,764,000 after acquiring an additional 604,870 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Green Dot by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 418,011 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $21,156,000 after purchasing an additional 2,634 shares during the last quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp lifted its stake in Green Dot by 16.5% in the 4th quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 313,691 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $17,504,000 after buying an additional 44,406 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its stake in Green Dot by 215.3% in the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 216,683 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $12,091,000 after buying an additional 147,971 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Green Dot by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 206,533 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $11,525,000 after buying an additional 4,186 shares during the last quarter. 90.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Green Dot stock opened at $46.81 on Friday. Green Dot Co. has a 1 year low of $24.63 and a 1 year high of $64.97. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $49.00 and a 200 day moving average price of $54.03. The company has a market cap of $2.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.01 and a beta of 0.95.

Green Dot (NYSE:GDOT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $284.28 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $257.32 million. Green Dot had a net margin of 4.01% and a return on equity of 7.73%. Green Dot’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.14 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Green Dot Co. will post 1.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Jeffrey Osher sold 72,980 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.60, for a total value of $3,327,888.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 4,184 shares in the company, valued at $190,790.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, General Counsel Kristina S. Lockwood sold 529 shares of Green Dot stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.25, for a total transaction of $29,227.25. Following the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 10,223 shares in the company, valued at $564,820.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 294,522 shares of company stock worth $14,275,925 in the last quarter. 4.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Northland Securities lowered Green Dot from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price target on shares of Green Dot from $70.00 to $63.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Green Dot from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $40.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, February 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $53.58.

Green Dot Corporation operates as a financial technology and bank holding company in the United States. It operates in two segments, Account Services, and Processing and Settlement Services. The company offers deposit account programs, such network-branded reloadable prepaid debit cards under the consumer brand names of GPR cards, consumer and small business checking accounts, network-branded gift cards, secured credit cards, payroll debit cards, and other financial services.

