Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund Makes New Investment in AMN Healthcare Services, Inc. (NYSE:AMN)

Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new stake in shares of AMN Healthcare Services, Inc. (NYSE:AMN) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 45,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,071,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund owned approximately 0.10% of AMN Healthcare Services at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in AMN Healthcare Services during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of AMN Healthcare Services in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. James Investment Research Inc. bought a new stake in shares of AMN Healthcare Services during the fourth quarter worth $61,000. Focused Wealth Management Inc bought a new stake in shares of AMN Healthcare Services during the fourth quarter worth $61,000. Finally, Veriti Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AMN Healthcare Services during the fourth quarter worth $109,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.61% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Martha H. Marsh sold 18,175 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.32, for a total value of $1,405,291.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 29,090 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,249,238.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Susan R. Salka sold 2,726 shares of AMN Healthcare Services stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.11, for a total value of $199,297.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 22,901 shares of company stock valued at $1,758,269. Insiders own 1.35% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on AMN shares. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on AMN Healthcare Services from $81.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 1st. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of AMN Healthcare Services in a report on Friday. Finally, Truist raised their price target on shares of AMN Healthcare Services from $84.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Friday, February 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. AMN Healthcare Services has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $74.50.

Shares of NYSE AMN opened at $75.86 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 1.33. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $74.99 and a 200 day moving average price of $69.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.58 billion, a PE ratio of 40.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.81 and a beta of 0.51. AMN Healthcare Services, Inc. has a 52 week low of $36.65 and a 52 week high of $80.80.

AMN Healthcare Services (NYSE:AMN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 17th. The company reported $1.00 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $631.27 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $625.62 million. AMN Healthcare Services had a return on equity of 20.38% and a net margin of 3.78%. As a group, research analysts forecast that AMN Healthcare Services, Inc. will post 3.31 EPS for the current year.

About AMN Healthcare Services

AMN Healthcare Services, Inc provides healthcare workforce solutions and staffing services to hospitals and healthcare facilities in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Nurse and Allied Solutions, Physician and Leadership Solutions, and Technology and Workforce Solutions. It offers travel nurse staffing under the American Mobile, Onward Healthcare, and O'Grady Peyton brands; rapid response nurse staffing and labor disruption services under the NurseChoice and HealthSource Global Staffing brands; local or per diem staffing services under Nursefinders brand; and locum tenens staffing services under the Staff Care and Locum Leaders brands.

