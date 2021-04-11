Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund Makes New Investment in Avient Co. (NYSE:AVNT)

Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new position in shares of Avient Co. (NYSE:AVNT) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 69,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,779,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund owned 0.08% of Avient as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Global Retirement Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Avient during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Private Capital Group LLC raised its stake in Avient by 27.7% during the fourth quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 1,368 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 297 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of Avient during the third quarter valued at $47,000. Ellevest Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Avient by 96.3% in the 4th quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 2,359 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,000 after purchasing an additional 1,157 shares during the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE acquired a new stake in shares of Avient during the 3rd quarter worth about $67,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.37% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:AVNT opened at $48.93 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.95, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. Avient Co. has a 1-year low of $18.14 and a 1-year high of $51.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.36, a P/E/G ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 1.65. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $47.34 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $41.51.

Avient (NYSE:AVNT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 8th. The company reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.03. Avient had a net margin of 18.00% and a return on equity of 9.43%. The company had revenue of $997.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $910.09 million. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 51.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Avient Co. will post 1.7 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 8th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 16th were given a dividend of $0.213 per share. This is a boost from Avient’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 15th. This represents a $0.85 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.74%. Avient’s payout ratio is presently 50.30%.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised shares of Avient from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $34.00 to $47.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Avient from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 25th. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on Avient from $37.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Avient from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 15th. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup raised shares of Avient from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $34.00 to $47.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $45.64.

Avient Profile

Avient Corporation provides specialized polymer materials, services, and solutions in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Europe, South America, and Asia. It operates in three segments: Color, Additives and Inks; Specialty Engineered Materials; and Distribution. The Color, Additives and Inks segment offers specialized color and additive concentrates in solid and liquid form for thermoplastics; dispersions for thermosets; and specialty inks, plastisols, and vinyl slush molding solutions.

