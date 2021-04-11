Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund Makes New Investment in Exponent, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPO)

Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new stake in Exponent, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPO) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 27,900 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $2,512,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund owned 0.05% of Exponent as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ardevora Asset Management LLP purchased a new stake in Exponent in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $65,911,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Exponent by 123.0% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 677,922 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $48,831,000 after acquiring an additional 373,892 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Exponent by 4.7% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,006,990 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $720,868,000 after acquiring an additional 358,829 shares during the period. Westpac Banking Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Exponent in the fourth quarter worth $8,031,000. Finally, Riverbridge Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Exponent by 7.6% during the fourth quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC now owns 1,007,194 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $90,678,000 after purchasing an additional 71,389 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.31% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Exponent from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th.

In related news, VP John Pye sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.25, for a total value of $196,500.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 23,846 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,342,869.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, Director Carol Lindstrom sold 1,000 shares of Exponent stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.45, for a total value of $94,450.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 4,453 shares in the company, valued at $420,585.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:EXPO opened at $100.94 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $96.76 and a 200-day moving average price of $86.50. Exponent, Inc. has a 1-year low of $61.47 and a 1-year high of $101.00. The firm has a market cap of $5.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 67.29 and a beta of 0.32.

Exponent (NASDAQ:EXPO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The business services provider reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by $0.13. Exponent had a return on equity of 23.66% and a net margin of 19.63%. The company had revenue of $97.33 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $89.22 million. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Exponent, Inc. will post 1.42 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 12th were paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.79%. This is an increase from Exponent’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 11th. Exponent’s dividend payout ratio is presently 52.29%.

Exponent Profile

Exponent, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a science and engineering consulting company worldwide. Its services include analysis of product development, product recall, regulatory compliance, and the discovery of potential problems related to products, people, property, and impending litigation.

