Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund Makes New Investment in International Game Technology PLC (NYSE:IGT)

Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new position in International Game Technology PLC (NYSE:IGT) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 192,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,252,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund owned about 0.09% of International Game Technology as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of IGT. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its holdings in shares of International Game Technology by 382.4% in the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 1,423 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 1,128 shares during the last quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC bought a new stake in International Game Technology during the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of International Game Technology during the fourth quarter worth $69,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of International Game Technology by 41.1% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,150 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of International Game Technology by 48.4% in the 3rd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,157 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 1,682 shares during the period.

NYSE:IGT opened at $16.62 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $3.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.13 and a beta of 2.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.55, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.08. International Game Technology PLC has a 1 year low of $5.57 and a 1 year high of $20.30. The business has a fifty day moving average of $17.65 and a 200-day moving average of $14.84.

International Game Technology (NYSE:IGT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 2nd. The company reported ($1.18) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($1.22). The company had revenue of $885.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $943.02 million. International Game Technology had a positive return on equity of 0.59% and a negative net margin of 21.60%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 15.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.31 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that International Game Technology PLC will post -0.16 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on IGT. Argus raised shares of International Game Technology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Truist upgraded International Game Technology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Jefferies Financial Group raised International Game Technology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Macquarie raised their target price on International Game Technology from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of International Game Technology from $16.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $18.28.

International Game Technology PLC operates and provides gaming technology products and services worldwide. It operates in two segments, Global Lottery and Global Gaming. The company designs, sells, operates, and leases a suite of point-of-sale machines that reconciles lottery funds between the retailer and lottery authority; provides online lottery transaction processing systems; produces instant ticket games; and offers printing services, such as instant ticket marketing plans and graphic design, programming, packaging, shipping, and delivery services.

