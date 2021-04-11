Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund Makes New Investment in United Fire Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:UFCS)

Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new stake in United Fire Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:UFCS) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 96,400 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $2,420,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund owned 0.39% of United Fire Group at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of United Fire Group by 394.8% in the 4th quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,153 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 920 shares during the period. Veriti Management LLC bought a new position in United Fire Group in the fourth quarter worth $42,000. First Bank & Trust boosted its stake in United Fire Group by 580.2% during the fourth quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 1,755 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 1,497 shares in the last quarter. Accel Wealth Management bought a new stake in United Fire Group in the 4th quarter valued at $51,000. Finally, CWM LLC raised its stake in shares of United Fire Group by 34.1% in the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 4,002 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $100,000 after buying an additional 1,017 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.02% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:UFCS opened at $33.77 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $33.46 and its 200-day moving average is $27.00. United Fire Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $18.83 and a 52 week high of $36.40. The company has a market capitalization of $848.30 million, a PE ratio of -6.65 and a beta of 0.15.

United Fire Group (NASDAQ:UFCS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The insurance provider reported ($1.30) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.31) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $280.88 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $267.50 million. United Fire Group had a negative net margin of 12.08% and a negative return on equity of 7.65%. On average, equities research analysts predict that United Fire Group, Inc. will post -1.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 19th. Investors of record on Friday, March 5th were given a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 4th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.78%. United Fire Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -55.56%.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of United Fire Group from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. Zacks Investment Research raised United Fire Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, February 20th.

In other United Fire Group news, Director Scott L. Carlton sold 1,150 shares of United Fire Group stock in a transaction on Monday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.53, for a total value of $33,959.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 88,298 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,607,439.94. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 6.89% of the company’s stock.

United Fire Group Company Profile

United Fire Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty insurance for individuals and businesses in the United States. The company offers commercial and personal lines of property and casualty insurance, as well as assumed reinsurance products. Its commercial policies include fire and allied lines, other liability, automobile, workers' compensation, and surety coverage; and personal lines comprise automobile, and fire and allied lines coverage, including homeowners.

