Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund Purchases New Shares in CommScope Holding Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:COMM)

Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new position in CommScope Holding Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:COMM) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 203,500 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $2,727,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund owned 0.10% of CommScope as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of COMM. Signaturefd LLC increased its stake in shares of CommScope by 1,500.9% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 3,666 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 3,437 shares in the last quarter. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CommScope in the third quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new position in shares of CommScope during the 4th quarter worth approximately $93,000. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in shares of CommScope during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $199,000. Finally, Barclays PLC grew its stake in CommScope by 32.7% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 15,182 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $204,000 after acquiring an additional 3,742 shares during the period. 95.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get CommScope alerts:

Several equities analysts have issued reports on COMM shares. Wolfe Research increased their price objective on shares of CommScope from $23.00 to $20.00 in a report on Friday. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lowered shares of CommScope from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $12.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, December 21st. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on CommScope from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 25th. TheStreet raised CommScope from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on CommScope from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 18th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. CommScope presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $15.25.

Shares of COMM opened at $17.50 on Friday. CommScope Holding Company, Inc. has a 12-month low of $7.56 and a 12-month high of $17.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.56 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.14, a P/E/G ratio of 6.34 and a beta of 1.86. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $15.27 and a 200 day moving average price of $12.90. The company has a current ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 37.74.

CommScope (NASDAQ:COMM) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $2.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.20 billion. CommScope had a negative net margin of 12.02% and a positive return on equity of 51.48%. Equities research analysts predict that CommScope Holding Company, Inc. will post 1.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About CommScope

CommScope Holding Company, Inc provides infrastructure solutions for communications and entertainment networks. It operates through four segments: Broadband Networks (Broadband), Home Networks (Home), Outdoor Wireless Networks (OWN), and Venue and Campus Networks (VCN).The Broadband segment provides a converged cable access platform, passive optical networking products, video systems, access technologies, fiber and coaxial cables, fiber and copper connectivity products, and hardened closures to the telco and cable provider broadband market.

Featured Article: What are Bollinger Bands?

Receive News & Ratings for CommScope Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CommScope and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.