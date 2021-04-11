Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund Purchases Shares of 676,000 BGC Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:BGCP)

Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new position in BGC Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:BGCP) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund acquired 676,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $2,704,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund owned about 0.19% of BGC Partners at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in BGCP. Magnolia Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in BGC Partners by 8.2% during the fourth quarter. Magnolia Capital Advisors LLC now owns 62,201 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $249,000 after buying an additional 4,728 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in shares of BGC Partners by 958.3% in the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 7,038 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 6,373 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of BGC Partners by 49.5% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 24,455 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $98,000 after purchasing an additional 8,100 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its position in shares of BGC Partners by 60.9% during the fourth quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 25,555 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $102,000 after purchasing an additional 9,675 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of BGC Partners by 5.5% during the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 202,701 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $486,000 after purchasing an additional 10,607 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 45.67% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded BGC Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 19th.

Shares of NASDAQ:BGCP opened at $5.69 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.63 and a 200 day simple moving average of $3.86. BGC Partners, Inc. has a 52 week low of $2.22 and a 52 week high of $5.72. The company has a market cap of $2.10 billion, a PE ratio of 51.73 and a beta of 1.76.

BGC Partners (NASDAQ:BGCP) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The financial services provider reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.01. BGC Partners had a return on equity of 40.10% and a net margin of 2.21%. The company had revenue of $479.43 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $470.95 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.12 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that BGC Partners, Inc. will post 0.56 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 16th were paid a $0.01 dividend. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.70%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 15th. BGC Partners’s dividend payout ratio is currently 6.56%.

BGC Partners Company Profile

BGC Partners, Inc operates as a brokerage and financial technology company in the United States, Canada, Europe, the United Kingdom, Latin America, Asia, Africa, the Middle East, and internationally. It offers various brokerage products, such as fixed income, such as government bonds, corporate bonds, and other debt instruments, as well as related interest rate derivatives and credit derivatives; and fixed income, equity derivatives and cash equities, energy and commodities, shipping, insurance, and futures and options.

