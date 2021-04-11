Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund Reduces Stock Position in Meta Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASH)

Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund decreased its position in Meta Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASH) by 26.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 84,800 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock after selling 31,200 shares during the quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund owned approximately 0.26% of Meta Financial Group worth $3,100,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of CASH. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Meta Financial Group by 220.3% in the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 788 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 542 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Meta Financial Group by 227.3% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,880 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $105,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Meta Financial Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $201,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of Meta Financial Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $220,000. Finally, 6 Meridian bought a new position in shares of Meta Financial Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $233,000. 73.07% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Meta Financial Group alerts:

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Meta Financial Group from $42.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. B. Riley increased their price target on shares of Meta Financial Group from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Meta Financial Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Meta Financial Group has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $37.00.

Shares of CASH stock opened at $46.99 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $45.70 and its 200-day moving average price is $36.09. The stock has a market cap of $1.52 billion, a PE ratio of 16.09 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. Meta Financial Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $13.09 and a 12 month high of $48.89.

Meta Financial Group (NASDAQ:CASH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 27th. The savings and loans company reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.33. Meta Financial Group had a net margin of 19.66% and a return on equity of 10.41%. The business had revenue of $111.45 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $106.70 million. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Meta Financial Group, Inc. will post 3.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 10th were given a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 9th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.43%. Meta Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 8.23%.

In related news, Director Kendall E. Stork sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.12, for a total value of $86,240.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Brett L. Pharr sold 685 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.05, for a total transaction of $30,859.25. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 23,483 shares in the company, valued at $1,057,909.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 79,956 shares of company stock worth $3,112,352 in the last 90 days. 2.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Meta Financial Group Profile

Meta Financial Group, Inc operates as the holding company for MetaBank that offers various banking products and services in the United States. It operates through three segments: Consumer, Commercial, and Corporate Services/Other. The company offers demand deposit accounts, savings accounts, money market savings accounts, and certificate accounts; term lending, asset based lending, factoring, lease financing, insurance premium financing, warehouse financing, and healthcare receivables loans; and consumer credit products.

Featured Story: Outperform Rating

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CASH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Meta Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASH).

Receive News & Ratings for Meta Financial Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Meta Financial Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.