Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund Sells 42,000 Shares of Domtar Co. (NYSE:UFS)

Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund cut its stake in Domtar Co. (NYSE:UFS) (TSE:UFS) by 29.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 99,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 42,000 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund owned 0.18% of Domtar worth $3,133,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Xponance Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Domtar in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $232,000. Diversified Trust Co bought a new stake in shares of Domtar during the fourth quarter worth $431,000. Bessemer Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Domtar by 29.2% during the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 20,254 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $641,000 after acquiring an additional 4,576 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Domtar by 47.3% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 56,145 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,777,000 after acquiring an additional 18,023 shares during the period. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Domtar by 94.5% in the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 23,396 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $740,000 after acquiring an additional 11,370 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.68% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on UFS. CIBC raised shares of Domtar from a “sector underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the company from $28.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Friday, December 18th. UFS raised shares of Domtar from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. TD Securities increased their price target on Domtar from $37.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Zacks Investment Research cut Domtar from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $39.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. Finally, Raymond James increased their target price on Domtar from $34.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $37.00.

Shares of UFS opened at $37.51 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $36.93 and a 200 day simple moving average of $31.47. Domtar Co. has a 52-week low of $18.66 and a 52-week high of $39.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 2.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.88 billion, a PE ratio of -20.50 and a beta of 1.93.

Domtar (NYSE:UFS) (TSE:UFS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The basic materials company reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by ($0.10). Domtar had a negative net margin of 2.19% and a positive return on equity of 1.99%. The company had revenue of $920.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.19 billion. Equities research analysts predict that Domtar Co. will post 1.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Domtar news, CEO John David Williams sold 90,202 shares of Domtar stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.58, for a total value of $3,299,589.16. Company insiders own 1.37% of the company’s stock.

About Domtar

Domtar Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, and distributes communication papers, specialty and packaging papers, and absorbent hygiene products in the United States, Canada, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Pulp and Paper, and Personal Care. The company provides business papers, including copy and electronic imaging papers used in inkjet and laser printers, photocopiers, and plain-paper fax machines, as well as computer papers, preprinted forms, and digital papers for office and home use.

