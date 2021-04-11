Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund Sells 52,800 Shares of FirstCash, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCFS)

Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund reduced its position in FirstCash, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCFS) by 59.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 36,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 52,800 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund owned approximately 0.09% of FirstCash worth $2,521,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Baillie Gifford & Co. acquired a new position in FirstCash during the fourth quarter worth $20,522,000. Hosking Partners LLP lifted its position in FirstCash by 55.2% in the 4th quarter. Hosking Partners LLP now owns 241,508 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,915,000 after acquiring an additional 85,940 shares in the last quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP boosted its stake in FirstCash by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP now owns 1,985,946 shares of the company’s stock valued at $139,096,000 after purchasing an additional 56,316 shares during the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in FirstCash by 147.4% during the 3rd quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 89,524 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,122,000 after purchasing an additional 53,344 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stephens Investment Management Group LLC raised its stake in shares of FirstCash by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC now owns 981,269 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,728,000 after purchasing an additional 39,357 shares during the last quarter. 95.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get FirstCash alerts:

NASDAQ:FCFS opened at $67.00 on Friday. FirstCash, Inc. has a 52 week low of $51.15 and a 52 week high of $78.10. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $66.29 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $66.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a current ratio of 2.84. The firm has a market cap of $2.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.11 and a beta of 0.75.

FirstCash (NASDAQ:FCFS) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The company reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $392.16 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $390.53 million. FirstCash had a return on equity of 11.48% and a net margin of 7.37%. FirstCash’s quarterly revenue was down 21.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.27 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that FirstCash, Inc. will post 2.99 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 12th were given a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.61%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 11th. FirstCash’s dividend payout ratio is presently 27.76%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded FirstCash from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $76.67.

FirstCash Company Profile

FirstCash, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates retail pawn stores in the United States and Latin America. Its pawn stores lend money on the collateral of pledged personal property, including jewelry, electronics, tools, appliances, sporting goods, and musical instruments; and retails merchandise acquired through collateral forfeitures on forfeited pawn loans and over-the-counter purchases of merchandise directly from customers.

Recommended Story: Most Volatile Stocks – What Investors Need to Know to Maximize ROI

Receive News & Ratings for FirstCash Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FirstCash and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.