Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund Sells 63,864 Shares of Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:FND)

Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund decreased its position in Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:FND) by 69.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 28,236 shares of the company’s stock after selling 63,864 shares during the quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund’s holdings in Floor & Decor were worth $2,622,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in FND. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in shares of Floor & Decor by 45.3% during the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 433 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. HM Payson & Co. purchased a new stake in Floor & Decor during the third quarter valued at approximately $38,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new position in Floor & Decor in the fourth quarter worth approximately $49,000. Ellevest Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Floor & Decor by 5,670.0% during the 4th quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 577 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 567 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd grew its position in shares of Floor & Decor by 60.3% during the 4th quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 1,609 shares of the company’s stock valued at $149,000 after acquiring an additional 605 shares during the period. 96.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:FND opened at $108.69 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $96.05 and its 200 day moving average is $90.20. Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $32.79 and a 12 month high of $110.00. The company has a market capitalization of $11.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 66.27, a P/E/G ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.90. The company has a current ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22.

Floor & Decor (NYSE:FND) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.03. Floor & Decor had a return on equity of 16.23% and a net margin of 7.77%. The business had revenue of $723.65 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $694.71 million. On average, research analysts forecast that Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc. will post 1.46 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Piper Sandler upgraded Floor & Decor from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $80.00 to $124.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Telsey Advisory Group raised Floor & Decor from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $120.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Floor & Decor from $105.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell started coverage on shares of Floor & Decor in a report on Monday, March 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $107.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Citigroup began coverage on shares of Floor & Decor in a research report on Monday, March 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $107.00 price target for the company. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $93.59.

In other news, Director George Vincent West sold 100,000 shares of Floor & Decor stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total value of $10,000,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Thomas V. Taylor sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.00, for a total value of $4,800,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 244,736 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,494,656. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 256,816 shares of company stock valued at $25,404,205 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 5.20% of the company’s stock.

Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc operates as a multi-channel specialty retailer of hard surface flooring and related accessories. The company's stores offer tile, wood, laminate, vinyl, and natural stone flooring products, as well as decorative and installation accessories. It serves professional installers, commercial businesses, and do it yourself customers.

