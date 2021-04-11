Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund Takes $2.61 Million Position in Arrow Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:ARW)

Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new position in Arrow Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:ARW) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 26,856 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,613,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Truist Financial Corp grew its holdings in shares of Arrow Electronics by 10.4% during the 3rd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 26,563 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,090,000 after acquiring an additional 2,498 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Arrow Electronics by 369.5% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 286,189 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $22,512,000 after purchasing an additional 225,236 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC lifted its position in Arrow Electronics by 27.1% during the third quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 31,171 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,452,000 after buying an additional 6,653 shares during the period. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Arrow Electronics during the 3rd quarter valued at $1,071,000. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its position in shares of Arrow Electronics by 13.0% in the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 117,459 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $9,238,000 after buying an additional 13,476 shares during the period. 94.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, CEO Michael J. Long sold 3,089 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.03, for a total transaction of $302,814.67. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 181,671 shares in the company, valued at $17,809,208.13. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Gretchen Zech sold 44,092 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.76, for a total value of $4,619,077.92. Insiders have sold 260,096 shares of company stock valued at $27,040,958 over the last three months. 1.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on ARW shares. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on shares of Arrow Electronics from $81.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, December 14th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Arrow Electronics from $85.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $79.89.

Shares of ARW opened at $115.69 on Friday. Arrow Electronics, Inc. has a twelve month low of $50.47 and a twelve month high of $115.71. The company has a market capitalization of $8.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.55. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $106.22 and a 200 day moving average of $96.01. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.

Arrow Electronics (NYSE:ARW) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 3rd. The technology company reported $3.17 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.67 by $0.50. The company had revenue of $8.45 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.72 billion. Arrow Electronics had a return on equity of 11.49% and a net margin of 1.67%. Arrow Electronics’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.20 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Arrow Electronics, Inc. will post 7.26 EPS for the current year.

Arrow Electronics, Inc provides products, services, and solutions to industrial and commercial users of electronic components and enterprise computing solutions in Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Global Components and Global Enterprise Computing Solutions.

