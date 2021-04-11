Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund Takes $2.64 Million Position in Repay Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:RPAY)

Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new position in shares of Repay Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:RPAY) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 96,864 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,640,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund owned about 0.12% of Repay at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Repay by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,522,748 shares of the company’s stock valued at $123,245,000 after acquiring an additional 164,323 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Repay by 12.5% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,829,250 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,847,000 after purchasing an additional 203,267 shares during the last quarter. Thornburg Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Repay during the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,312,000. Portsea Asset Management LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Repay in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $34,996,000. Finally, Stephens Investment Management Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Repay by 5.3% in the fourth quarter. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC now owns 1,219,024 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,218,000 after buying an additional 61,543 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.11% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have commented on RPAY shares. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Repay from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Repay from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 target price for the company in a research note on Saturday, March 6th. Wells Fargo & Company raised Repay from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $29.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Citigroup began coverage on Repay in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $29.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell began coverage on Repay in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $29.00 target price on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Repay presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $27.86.

Shares of RPAY stock opened at $24.22 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 3.61 and a current ratio of 3.61. Repay Holdings Co. has a fifty-two week low of $14.04 and a fifty-two week high of $28.42. The company has a market cap of $2.13 billion, a PE ratio of -71.23 and a beta of 0.78. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $23.64 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $24.30.

Repay (NASDAQ:RPAY) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, February 28th. The company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.06. Repay had a positive return on equity of 3.75% and a negative net margin of 12.06%. The firm had revenue of $41.44 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $38.72 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.20 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 23.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Repay Holdings Co. will post 0.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, General Counsel Tyler B. Dempsey sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.38, for a total value of $233,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now owns 179,971 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,207,721.98. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Robert Herman Hartheimer sold 5,000 shares of Repay stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.00, for a total transaction of $120,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 49,885 shares in the company, valued at $1,197,240. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 20,000 shares of company stock valued at $468,800 over the last quarter. 16.54% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Repay Holdings Corporation provides integrated payment processing solutions to industry-oriented markets. Its payment processing solutions enable consumers and businesses to make payments using electronic payment methods. The company offers a range of solutions relating to electronic payment methods, including credit and debit processing, virtual credit card processing, automated clearing house (ACH) processing, enhanced ACH processing, and instant funding.

