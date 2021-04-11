Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund Takes $3.09 Million Position in SVMK Inc. (NASDAQ:SVMK)

Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new position in SVMK Inc. (NASDAQ:SVMK) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 121,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,092,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund owned about 0.08% of SVMK as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Baillie Gifford & Co. acquired a new position in SVMK in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in SVMK during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $63,000. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in SVMK during the 4th quarter valued at $218,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new position in SVMK in the fourth quarter worth $254,000. Finally, M&T Bank Corp boosted its stake in SVMK by 10.0% in the fourth quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 10,004 shares of the company’s stock worth $255,000 after purchasing an additional 910 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.51% of the company’s stock.

Get SVMK alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:SVMK opened at $18.64 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $18.80 and its 200 day simple moving average is $22.42. SVMK Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $12.93 and a fifty-two week high of $28.12. The company has a market capitalization of $2.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -26.63 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 1.08.

SVMK (NASDAQ:SVMK) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 11th. The company reported ($0.13) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $100.98 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $101.00 million. SVMK had a negative net margin of 26.35% and a negative return on equity of 29.97%. Equities research analysts expect that SVMK Inc. will post -0.69 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, President Thomas E. Hale sold 217,635 shares of SVMK stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.09, for a total transaction of $5,895,732.15. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Dana L. Evan sold 12,444 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.23, for a total value of $276,630.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 337,990 shares of company stock valued at $8,864,985. 18.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on SVMK shares. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of SVMK in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $28.00 target price for the company. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on shares of SVMK from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. TheStreet lowered SVMK from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered SVMK from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $27.13.

SVMK Profile

SVMK Inc provides software solutions that help companies turn stakeholder feedback into action in the United States and internationally. It offers survey software products that enable customers to measure, benchmark, and act on stakeholder feedback; GetFeedback CX platform, which enables companies to engage and retain their customers based on the ability to continuously listen and act on digital feedback; GetFeedback Digital provides continuous and in-the-moment customer feedback from a company's website, web apps, and mobile apps; GetFeedback Direct that enables survey deployment to company's customers through email and SMS; and GetFeedback Complete, an end-to-end customer experience solution that combines GetFeedback Digital and GetFeedback Direct.

Featured Article: What is the Book Value of a Share?



Receive News & Ratings for SVMK Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SVMK and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.