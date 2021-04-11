Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund Takes $3.20 Million Position in Denny’s Co. (NASDAQ:DENN)

Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new position in shares of Denny’s Co. (NASDAQ:DENN) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm bought 218,100 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock, valued at approximately $3,202,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund owned approximately 0.34% of Denny’s as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Handelsbanken Fonder AB bought a new stake in Denny’s during the fourth quarter worth about $194,000. Rhumbline Advisers grew its position in Denny’s by 10.2% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 92,753 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,362,000 after acquiring an additional 8,581 shares during the last quarter. CI Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in Denny’s during the 4th quarter valued at $384,000. ProShare Advisors LLC bought a new position in Denny’s in the 4th quarter valued at $202,000. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its stake in Denny’s by 120.5% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 173,754 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $2,551,000 after purchasing an additional 94,943 shares in the last quarter. 80.01% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Denny’s news, CAO Jay C. Gilmore sold 3,300 shares of Denny’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.81, for a total transaction of $65,373.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 87,672 shares in the company, valued at $1,736,782.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Jay C. Gilmore sold 6,560 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.65, for a total value of $128,904.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 87,672 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,722,754.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 30,774 shares of company stock worth $566,964. Company insiders own 6.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DENN opened at $18.06 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 112.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.90 and a beta of 1.74. Denny’s Co. has a 1 year low of $7.86 and a 1 year high of $20.02. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $18.21 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $14.15.

Denny’s (NASDAQ:DENN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 15th. The restaurant operator reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $80.11 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $79.50 million. Denny’s had a net margin of 3.44% and a negative return on equity of 6.12%. Equities analysts expect that Denny’s Co. will post -0.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

DENN has been the topic of several research reports. Stephens upgraded shares of Denny’s from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $19.00 to $24.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. Sidoti cut shares of Denny’s from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $16.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. MKM Partners raised their price target on shares of Denny’s from $16.00 to $18.00 in a report on Thursday, April 1st. KeyCorp assumed coverage on Denny’s in a research note on Friday. They set a “sector weight” rating on the stock. Finally, Wedbush boosted their price objective on Denny’s from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $17.11.

Denny's Corporation, through its subsidiary, Denny's, Inc, owns and operates full-service restaurant chains under the Denny's brand. As of December 30, 2020, it had 1,650 franchised, licensed, and company restaurants worldwide. The company was formerly known as Advantica Restaurant Group, Inc and changed its name to Denny's Corporation in 2002.

