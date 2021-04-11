Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund Takes Position in Boston Private Financial Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:BPFH)

Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new stake in shares of Boston Private Financial Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:BPFH) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 282,600 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $2,388,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund owned approximately 0.34% of Boston Private Financial at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in BPFH. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Boston Private Financial by 17.7% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 8,650 shares of the bank’s stock worth $73,000 after purchasing an additional 1,300 shares during the last quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Boston Private Financial during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $125,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC acquired a new position in shares of Boston Private Financial during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $154,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in shares of Boston Private Financial in the third quarter valued at approximately $162,000. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Boston Private Financial by 71.1% in the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 19,729 shares of the bank’s stock worth $167,000 after acquiring an additional 8,201 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.96% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on BPFH shares. TheStreet raised shares of Boston Private Financial from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Boston Private Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $9.75.

Shares of NASDAQ:BPFH opened at $13.42 on Friday. Boston Private Financial Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $5.00 and a 52-week high of $15.23. The stock has a market cap of $1.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.30 and a beta of 1.16. The business has a fifty day moving average of $13.89 and a two-hundred day moving average of $10.03. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48.

Boston Private Financial (NASDAQ:BPFH) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 20th. The bank reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.13. Boston Private Financial had a net margin of 11.43% and a return on equity of 4.89%. The firm had revenue of $86.06 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $80.62 million. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Boston Private Financial Holdings, Inc. will post 0.42 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 19th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 5th were paid a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 4th. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.79%. Boston Private Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 25.00%.

About Boston Private Financial

Boston Private Financial Holdings, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Boston Private Bank & Trust Company that provides a range of banking services in the United States. It operates in three segments: Private Banking, Wealth Management and Trust, and Affiliate Partners. The company accepts deposit products, such as checking accounts, savings and NOW accounts, money market accounts, and certificates of deposit.

