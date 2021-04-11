Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund Takes Position in Cornerstone OnDemand, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSOD)

Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new position in shares of Cornerstone OnDemand, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSOD) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 59,400 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $2,616,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund owned about 0.09% of Cornerstone OnDemand at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its stake in Cornerstone OnDemand by 1,198.2% in the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 45,787 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 42,260 shares during the last quarter. Oder Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cornerstone OnDemand during the fourth quarter worth $65,000. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ bought a new stake in Cornerstone OnDemand in the fourth quarter valued at about $128,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Cornerstone OnDemand by 18.5% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,840 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $169,000 after buying an additional 600 shares during the period. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new position in Cornerstone OnDemand during the fourth quarter worth about $215,000. 79.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, insider Adam J. Weiss sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.00, for a total value of $208,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 171,072 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,895,744. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Adam L. Miller sold 39,310 shares of Cornerstone OnDemand stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.91, for a total value of $1,922,652.10. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,814,093 shares in the company, valued at approximately $88,727,288.63. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 66,588 shares of company stock worth $3,271,211. 7.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

CSOD has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. DA Davidson increased their price target on shares of Cornerstone OnDemand from $50.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Cornerstone OnDemand from $48.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 11th. Mizuho boosted their price target on shares of Cornerstone OnDemand from $36.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Cornerstone OnDemand from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $60.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, February 19th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on Cornerstone OnDemand from $50.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $56.10.

CSOD opened at $44.97 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -88.18, a P/E/G ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.37. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $47.57 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $43.35. Cornerstone OnDemand, Inc. has a 1 year low of $28.70 and a 1 year high of $55.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.00, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.77.

Cornerstone OnDemand (NASDAQ:CSOD) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 15th. The software maker reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.37. The business had revenue of $206.92 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $196.72 million. Cornerstone OnDemand had a positive return on equity of 51.19% and a negative net margin of 4.70%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Cornerstone OnDemand, Inc. will post 0.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Cornerstone OnDemand, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides learning and people development solutions as software-as-a-service worldwide. Its enterprise people development solutions comprise learning solutions, which provide learning management software to scale with the organization and support compliance, knowledge sharing, and employee-driven development training to close skills gaps; content solution, which provides learning content from its own studios and various quality partners; performance solutions, which provide tools to manage goal setting, performance reviews, competency assessments, compensation management, and succession planning; careers solution, which helps employees understand how to get from their current position to future strategic roles with continuous feedback, goal setting, development plans, career exploration, and engagement survey tools; recruiting solutions, which help organizations to attract, hire, and onboard the right employees; and HR solution, which provides an aggregated view of employee data with workforce planning, self-service management, and compliance reporting capabilities.

