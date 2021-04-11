Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund Takes Position in FormFactor, Inc. (NASDAQ:FORM)

Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new stake in FormFactor, Inc. (NASDAQ:FORM) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm purchased 62,000 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,667,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund owned about 0.08% of FormFactor at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FORM. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd increased its position in FormFactor by 271.5% during the third quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 1,549 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 1,132 shares during the last quarter. Veriti Management LLC bought a new position in FormFactor during the 4th quarter valued at about $109,000. USA Financial Portformulas Corp raised its position in FormFactor by 173.7% in the 4th quarter. USA Financial Portformulas Corp now owns 3,925 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $169,000 after purchasing an additional 2,491 shares during the period. Full Sail Capital LLC bought a new stake in FormFactor in the fourth quarter worth about $204,000. Finally, Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of FormFactor during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $250,000. Institutional investors own 88.90% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Edward Rogas, Jr. sold 18,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.75, for a total transaction of $877,500.00. Also, CEO Mike Slessor sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.27, for a total transaction of $1,156,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 384,219 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,777,813.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.22% of the company’s stock.

FORM stock opened at $50.85 on Friday. FormFactor, Inc. has a 1-year low of $20.71 and a 1-year high of $52.39. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $45.75 and a 200 day moving average price of $40.48. The company has a market capitalization of $3.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.36 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 3.35 and a quick ratio of 2.65.

FormFactor (NASDAQ:FORM) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The semiconductor company reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by $0.05. FormFactor had a net margin of 11.53% and a return on equity of 14.52%. The business had revenue of $197.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $183.95 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.41 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that FormFactor, Inc. will post 1.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on FORM. Cowen raised their price target on FormFactor from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Craig Hallum lifted their target price on FormFactor from $35.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of FormFactor from $36.00 to $57.00 in a research note on Monday, January 25th. B. Riley raised their price target on shares of FormFactor from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 25th. Finally, DA Davidson cut shares of FormFactor from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $36.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $45.78.

FormFactor, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells probe cards, analytical probes, probe stations, metrology systems, thermal systems, and cryogenic systems to semiconductor companies and scientific institutions. It operates in two segments, Probe Cards and Systems. The company offers probe cards to test various semiconductor device types, including systems on a chip products, mobile application processors, microprocessors, microcontrollers, and graphic processors, as well as radio frequency, analog, mixed signal, image sensor, electro-optical, dynamic random access memory, NAND flash memory, and NOR flash memory devices; and analytical probes, which are used for a range of applications, including device characterization, electrical simulation model development, failure analysis, and prototype design debugging for universities, research institutions, semiconductor integrated device manufacturers, semiconductor foundries, and fabless semiconductor companies.

