Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund Takes Position in MaxLinear, Inc. (NYSE:MXL)

Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new position in shares of MaxLinear, Inc. (NYSE:MXL) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 69,000 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,635,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund owned 0.09% of MaxLinear at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in MaxLinear in the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Baillie Gifford & Co. purchased a new position in MaxLinear during the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in MaxLinear during the 3rd quarter valued at $44,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its stake in MaxLinear by 4,211.4% in the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 1,897 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $72,000 after purchasing an additional 1,853 shares during the period. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of MaxLinear during the fourth quarter worth $78,000. Institutional investors own 82.07% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MaxLinear stock opened at $35.58 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.65 billion, a PE ratio of -31.77, a P/E/G ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 1.94. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $36.22 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $32.12. MaxLinear, Inc. has a one year low of $14.18 and a one year high of $44.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.66.

MaxLinear (NYSE:MXL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 3rd. The semiconductor company reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $194.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $189.83 million. MaxLinear had a negative net margin of 23.18% and a positive return on equity of 3.25%. MaxLinear’s revenue was up 178.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.16 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that MaxLinear, Inc. will post 0.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other MaxLinear news, insider Curtis Ling sold 14,879 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.76, for a total value of $546,952.04. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 979,704 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $36,013,919.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Kishore Seendripu sold 23,425 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.43, for a total value of $947,072.75. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 96,277 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,892,479.11. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 106,895 shares of company stock worth $4,032,646. Insiders own 9.97% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Loop Capital raised shares of MaxLinear from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $43.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Roth Capital lifted their price target on shares of MaxLinear from $40.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 30th. Craig Hallum raised their price objective on MaxLinear from $43.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wells Fargo & Company cut MaxLinear from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $40.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, January 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded MaxLinear from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $37.70.

MaxLinear, Inc provides radiofrequency (RF), high-performance analog, and mixed-signal communications systems-on-chip solutions (SoCs) for the connected home, wired and wireless infrastructure, and industrial and multi-market applications worldwide. Its products integrate various portions of a high-speed communication system, including radiofrequency (RF), high-performance analog, mixed-signal, digital signal processing, security engines, data compression, networking layers, and power management.

