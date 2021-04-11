Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund Takes Position in MaxLinear, Inc. (NYSE:MXL)

Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new position in shares of MaxLinear, Inc. (NYSE:MXL) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 69,000 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,635,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund owned 0.09% of MaxLinear at the end of the most recent quarter.
Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in MaxLinear in the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Baillie Gifford & Co. purchased a new position in MaxLinear during the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in MaxLinear during the 3rd quarter valued at $44,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its stake in MaxLinear by 4,211.4% in the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 1,897 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $72,000 after purchasing an additional 1,853 shares during the period. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of MaxLinear during the fourth quarter worth $78,000. Institutional investors own 82.07% of the company’s stock.
Shares of MaxLinear stock opened at $35.58 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.65 billion, a PE ratio of -31.77, a P/E/G ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 1.94. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $36.22 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $32.12. MaxLinear, Inc. has a one year low of $14.18 and a one year high of $44.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.66.
In other MaxLinear news, insider Curtis Ling sold 14,879 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.76, for a total value of $546,952.04. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 979,704 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $36,013,919.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Kishore Seendripu sold 23,425 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.43, for a total value of $947,072.75. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 96,277 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,892,479.11. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 106,895 shares of company stock worth $4,032,646. Insiders own 9.97% of the company’s stock.
Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Loop Capital raised shares of MaxLinear from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $43.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Roth Capital lifted their price target on shares of MaxLinear from $40.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 30th. Craig Hallum raised their price objective on MaxLinear from $43.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wells Fargo & Company cut MaxLinear from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $40.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, January 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded MaxLinear from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $37.70.
MaxLinear Company Profile
MaxLinear, Inc provides radiofrequency (RF), high-performance analog, and mixed-signal communications systems-on-chip solutions (SoCs) for the connected home, wired and wireless infrastructure, and industrial and multi-market applications worldwide. Its products integrate various portions of a high-speed communication system, including radiofrequency (RF), high-performance analog, mixed-signal, digital signal processing, security engines, data compression, networking layers, and power management.
Further Reading: Channel Trading
Receive News & Ratings for MaxLinear Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MaxLinear and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.