Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund Takes Position in Myers Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MYE)

Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new position in shares of Myers Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MYE) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 156,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,242,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund owned about 0.44% of Myers Industries at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MYE. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Myers Industries by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,582,348 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $116,001,000 after purchasing an additional 187,140 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in shares of Myers Industries by 7.2% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,202,276 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $45,764,000 after buying an additional 148,367 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in shares of Myers Industries by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,772,897 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $36,841,000 after buying an additional 6,300 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Myers Industries by 0.3% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,158,448 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $15,483,000 after buying an additional 3,231 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in Myers Industries by 9.6% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 537,245 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $11,165,000 after buying an additional 47,242 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.53% of the company’s stock.

NYSE MYE opened at $20.59 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $21.02 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $18.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $742.74 million, a PE ratio of 18.72 and a beta of 1.49. Myers Industries, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $9.95 and a fifty-two week high of $23.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 1.70 and a quick ratio of 1.31.

Myers Industries (NYSE:MYE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 11th. The industrial products company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $137.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $128.83 million. Myers Industries had a return on equity of 17.42% and a net margin of 8.07%. Myers Industries’s quarterly revenue was up 17.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.12 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Myers Industries, Inc. will post 0.91 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 2nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 18th were paid a $0.135 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 17th. This represents a $0.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.62%. Myers Industries’s payout ratio is currently 69.23%.

In related news, CEO Michael Mcgaugh acquired 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $19.84 per share, for a total transaction of $49,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 64,961 shares in the company, valued at $1,288,826.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.74% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on MYE shares. Cowen upped their target price on Myers Industries from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Myers Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Myers Industries has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $17.00.

Myers Industries, Inc manufactures and sells polymer products for industrial, agricultural, automotive, commercial, and consumer markets in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Material Handling and Distribution. The Material Handling segment designs, manufactures, and markets various plastic and metal products, including plastic reusable material handling containers and small parts storage bins, plastic recreational vehicle tanks and parts, marine tanks and parts, portable plastic fuel tanks and water containers, portable marine fuel containers, ammunition containers, storage totes, bulk shipping containers, and metal carts and cabinets.

