Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund Takes Position in Washington Federal, Inc. (NASDAQ:WAFD)

Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new position in shares of Washington Federal, Inc. (NASDAQ:WAFD) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 102,100 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $2,628,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund owned 0.13% of Washington Federal as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. New York State Teachers Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of Washington Federal by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 148,153 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,813,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the period. Aperio Group LLC grew its position in Washington Federal by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 17,294 shares of the bank’s stock worth $445,000 after buying an additional 703 shares in the last quarter. Sterling Financial Planning Inc. bought a new position in Washington Federal during the 4th quarter worth $33,000. Toronto Dominion Bank acquired a new position in Washington Federal in the 4th quarter valued at $43,000. Finally, State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D lifted its position in shares of Washington Federal by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 96,645 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,488,000 after acquiring an additional 2,961 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.47% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Washington Federal from a “strong sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 21st.

Shares of NASDAQ:WAFD opened at $31.09 on Friday. Washington Federal, Inc. has a 1 year low of $20.01 and a 1 year high of $34.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.88 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 1.05. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $31.52 and its 200 day simple moving average is $26.63.

Washington Federal (NASDAQ:WAFD) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 13th. The bank reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.09. Washington Federal had a return on equity of 7.59% and a net margin of 24.41%. The firm had revenue of $134.38 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $127.60 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that Washington Federal, Inc. will post 1.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 19th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 5th were given a $0.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 4th. This is an increase from Washington Federal’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.96%. Washington Federal’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 46.00%.

Washington Federal Company Profile

Washington Federal, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Washington Federal Bank, National Association that provides lending, depository, insurance, and other banking services in the United States. The company accepts deposit products, including business and personal checking accounts, and term certificates of deposit, as well as money market accounts and passbook savings accounts.

