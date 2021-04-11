Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund Takes Position in Xenia Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:XHR)

Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new position in shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:XHR) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 175,900 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $2,674,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund owned about 0.15% of Xenia Hotels & Resorts as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in XHR. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Xenia Hotels & Resorts by 9.5% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 21,528,266 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $327,230,000 after acquiring an additional 1,863,732 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Xenia Hotels & Resorts by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,838,682 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $16,144,000 after purchasing an additional 22,084 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its stake in Xenia Hotels & Resorts by 16.9% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 513,776 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,511,000 after purchasing an additional 74,212 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its position in Xenia Hotels & Resorts by 11.0% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 416,749 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $6,335,000 after buying an additional 41,199 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts during the fourth quarter worth $5,139,000. 79.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on XHR shares. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Xenia Hotels & Resorts from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 8th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on Xenia Hotels & Resorts from $18.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Finally, Raymond James upgraded shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $18.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $16.57.

In other Xenia Hotels & Resorts news, insider Taylor C. Kessel sold 25,905 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.93, for a total transaction of $490,381.65. Also, insider Marcel Verbaas sold 60,000 shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts stock in a transaction on Friday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.12, for a total transaction of $1,087,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 582,177 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,549,047.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 114,404 shares of company stock worth $2,082,820 over the last three months. 1.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Xenia Hotels & Resorts stock opened at $19.08 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.67 and a beta of 1.04. Xenia Hotels & Resorts, Inc. has a 52-week low of $6.14 and a 52-week high of $21.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 6.23 and a current ratio of 6.23. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $19.70 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $14.69.

Xenia Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:XHR) last released its earnings results on Sunday, February 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.30) by $0.52. Xenia Hotels & Resorts had a negative net margin of 13.99% and a negative return on equity of 6.41%. The business had revenue of $75.65 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $70.08 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.58 earnings per share. Xenia Hotels & Resorts’s revenue for the quarter was down 73.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Xenia Hotels & Resorts, Inc. will post -0.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Xenia Hotels & Resorts, Inc is a self-advised and self-administered REIT that invests in uniquely positioned luxury and upper upscale hotels and resorts, with a focus on the top 25 U.S. lodging markets as well as key leisure destinations in the United States. The Company owns 37 hotels comprising 10,749 rooms across 16 states.

