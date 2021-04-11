Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund Trims Stake in KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC)

Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund lessened its position in KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC) by 6.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,600 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 664 shares during the quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund’s holdings in KLA were worth $2,486,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in KLAC. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of KLA by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,565,710 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $923,198,000 after buying an additional 47,273 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in KLA by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,933,906 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $500,708,000 after acquiring an additional 75,314 shares during the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. grew its position in KLA by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 571,357 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $147,930,000 after acquiring an additional 1,960 shares during the last quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of KLA by 14.9% during the fourth quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC now owns 543,247 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $140,652,000 after purchasing an additional 70,347 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its stake in shares of KLA by 10.1% during the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 486,312 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $125,911,000 after purchasing an additional 44,430 shares during the period. 88.67% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ KLAC opened at $352.85 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $313.05 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $266.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $54.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.93, a P/E/G ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a current ratio of 2.72, a quick ratio of 1.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. KLA Co. has a 12-month low of $147.46 and a 12-month high of $359.69.

KLA (NASDAQ:KLAC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 2nd. The semiconductor company reported $3.24 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.19 by $0.05. KLA had a return on equity of 65.49% and a net margin of 21.76%. The firm had revenue of $1.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.60 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.66 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that KLA Co. will post 12.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 19th were paid a dividend of $0.90 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 18th. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.02%. KLA’s payout ratio is 34.78%.

KLAC has been the subject of several research reports. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of KLA from $255.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on KLA from $240.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. Argus lifted their target price on KLA from $235.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Cowen increased their price target on KLA from $295.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on KLA from $220.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. KLA has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $283.94.

In other KLA news, EVP Oreste Donzella sold 1,287 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $300.90, for a total transaction of $387,258.30. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 5,599 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,684,739.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Richard P. Wallace sold 4,216 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $301.60, for a total transaction of $1,271,545.60. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 76,906 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,194,849.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

KLA Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets process control and yield management solutions for the semiconductor and related nanoelectronics industries worldwide. The company offers chip and wafer manufacturing products, including defect inspection and review systems, metrology solutions, in situ process monitoring products, computational lithography software, and data analytics systems for chip manufacturers to manage yield throughout the semiconductor fabrication process.

