HeartBout Price Tops $0.0065 on Exchanges (HB)

HeartBout (CURRENCY:HB) traded 8.3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 9:00 AM ET on April 11th. HeartBout has a market capitalization of $349,902.57 and approximately $101.00 worth of HeartBout was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, HeartBout has traded up 11.8% against the U.S. dollar. One HeartBout coin can currently be purchased for $0.0065 or 0.00000011 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get HeartBout alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $32.36 or 0.00054432 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.19 or 0.00020502 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000353 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001683 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $48.70 or 0.00081929 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $362.25 or 0.00609392 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.96 or 0.00038627 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.97 or 0.00031910 BTC.

HeartBout Coin Profile

HB is a coin. It was first traded on March 23rd, 2018. HeartBout’s total supply is 63,695,267 coins and its circulating supply is 53,495,267 coins. HeartBout’s official Twitter account is @HeartBout and its Facebook page is accessible here . HeartBout’s official website is heartbout.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Social network HeartBout was designed to convert the time spent in social networking to user earnings, where users get their profit in the form of HB tokens for their activity as authors and voters. HeartBout (HB) is an Ethereum-based token that serves as the sole and fundamental token of the social network HeartBout.The. HB tokens are designed to encourage user activity within HeartBout social network and are directly tied to the advertising capacity of the social network, namely, allowing users to pay for advertising. “

HeartBout Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as HeartBout directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire HeartBout should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy HeartBout using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for HeartBout Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for HeartBout and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.