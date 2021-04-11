Hedera Hashgraph (HBAR) Reaches 1-Day Trading Volume of $353.48 Million

Hedera Hashgraph (CURRENCY:HBAR) traded up 8.9% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on April 11th. One Hedera Hashgraph coin can currently be purchased for about $0.36 or 0.00000601 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Hedera Hashgraph has a total market capitalization of $2.84 billion and $353.48 million worth of Hedera Hashgraph was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Hedera Hashgraph has traded 8.6% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Cardano (ADA) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.25 or 0.00002092 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $30.07 or 0.00050345 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $31.53 or 0.00052777 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded 7.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $227.57 or 0.00380963 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.45 or 0.00002421 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.95 or 0.00011628 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00000589 BTC.

TerraUSD (UST) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001667 BTC.

Ontology (ONT) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.95 or 0.00003263 BTC.

Qtum (QTUM) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.15 or 0.00025360 BTC.

Hedera Hashgraph Coin Profile

Hedera Hashgraph (CRYPTO:HBAR) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Directed Acyclic Graph (DAG) hashing algorithm. Its launch date was September 16th, 2019. Hedera Hashgraph’s total supply is 50,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 7,916,863,542 coins. Hedera Hashgraph’s official Twitter account is @hedera and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Hedera Hashgraph is /r/hashgraph and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Hedera Hashgraph is www.hedera.com . Hedera Hashgraph’s official message board is medium.com/hashgraph

According to CryptoCompare, “Hedera is a decentralized public network for the users to make its digital world exactly as it should be – theirs. Whether the user is a startup or enterprise, a creator or a consumer, Hedera is designed to go beyond blockchain for developers to create the next era of fast, fair, and secure applications. “

Hedera Hashgraph Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hedera Hashgraph directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Hedera Hashgraph should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Hedera Hashgraph using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

