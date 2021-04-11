HedgeTrade (HEDG) Price Up 1.7% Over Last Week

HedgeTrade (CURRENCY:HEDG) traded down 8.3% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on April 11th. HedgeTrade has a total market capitalization of $610.23 million and $111,837.00 worth of HedgeTrade was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, HedgeTrade has traded up 1.7% against the US dollar. One HedgeTrade coin can currently be bought for $1.75 or 0.00002943 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.92 or 0.00004918 BTC.

Stratis (STRAX) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.36 or 0.00003962 BTC.

NewYork Exchange (NYE) traded down 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $20.25 or 0.00034056 BTC.

ABBC Coin (ABBC) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000248 BTC.

Navcoin (NAV) traded 10.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.94 or 0.00001576 BTC.

DeepOnion (ONION) traded up 192.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00000776 BTC.

Stealth (XST) traded 23.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000365 BTC.

xRhodium (XRC) traded down 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.92 or 0.00004912 BTC.

CloakCoin (CLOAK) traded 14% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00000615 BTC.

Bitcoin Plus (XBC) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.08 or 0.00020318 BTC.

HedgeTrade Coin Profile

HedgeTrade (HEDG) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on December 7th, 2018. HedgeTrade’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 348,731,468 coins. HedgeTrade’s official Twitter account is @HedgeCoinDev and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for HedgeTrade is hedgetrade.com

According to CryptoCompare, “HedgeTrade is a platform where the traders share their knowledge. Traders post predictions into a smart contract-powered Blueprint that users can purchase or unlock in order to access. Traders are rewarded if the Blueprint is correct, otherwise, the users' purchase is refunded. “

Buying and Selling HedgeTrade

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as HedgeTrade directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire HedgeTrade should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy HedgeTrade using one of the exchanges listed above.

