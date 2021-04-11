HedgeTrade One Day Trading Volume Tops $58,819.00 (HEDG)

HedgeTrade (CURRENCY:HEDG) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on April 11th. During the last week, HedgeTrade has traded up 1.6% against the dollar. One HedgeTrade coin can currently be bought for approximately $1.73 or 0.00002859 BTC on major exchanges. HedgeTrade has a total market capitalization of $603.92 million and approximately $58,819.00 worth of HedgeTrade was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded down 12.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.73 or 0.00004506 BTC.

Stratis (STRAX) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.47 or 0.00004071 BTC.

NewYork Exchange (NYE) traded 6.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.54 or 0.00033918 BTC.

ABBC Coin (ABBC) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000245 BTC.

Navcoin (NAV) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.83 or 0.00001362 BTC.

Stealth (XST) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000393 BTC.

DeepOnion (ONION) traded up 10.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00000662 BTC.

xRhodium (XRC) traded down 8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.94 or 0.00004851 BTC.

CloakCoin (CLOAK) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00000657 BTC.

Bitcoin Plus (XBC) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.31 or 0.00020332 BTC.

HedgeTrade Coin Profile

HedgeTrade is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on December 7th, 2018. HedgeTrade’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 348,731,468 coins. HedgeTrade’s official Twitter account is @HedgeCoinDev and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for HedgeTrade is hedgetrade.com

According to CryptoCompare, “HedgeTrade is a platform where the traders share their knowledge. Traders post predictions into a smart contract-powered Blueprint that users can purchase or unlock in order to access. Traders are rewarded if the Blueprint is correct, otherwise, the users' purchase is refunded. “

Buying and Selling HedgeTrade

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as HedgeTrade directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire HedgeTrade should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase HedgeTrade using one of the exchanges listed above.

