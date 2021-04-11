HedgeTrade Reaches Market Cap of $603.92 Million (HEDG)

HedgeTrade (CURRENCY:HEDG) traded 0.8% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on April 11th. One HedgeTrade coin can currently be purchased for about $1.73 or 0.00002859 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, HedgeTrade has traded up 1.6% against the U.S. dollar. HedgeTrade has a total market cap of $603.92 million and approximately $58,819.00 worth of HedgeTrade was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 12.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.73 or 0.00004506 BTC.

Stratis (STRAX) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.47 or 0.00004071 BTC.

NewYork Exchange (NYE) traded 6.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.54 or 0.00033918 BTC.

ABBC Coin (ABBC) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000245 BTC.

Navcoin (NAV) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.83 or 0.00001362 BTC.

Stealth (XST) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000393 BTC.

DeepOnion (ONION) traded up 10.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00000662 BTC.

xRhodium (XRC) traded down 8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.94 or 0.00004851 BTC.

CloakCoin (CLOAK) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00000657 BTC.

Bitcoin Plus (XBC) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.31 or 0.00020332 BTC.

HEDG is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was December 7th, 2018. HedgeTrade’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 348,731,468 coins. The official website for HedgeTrade is hedgetrade.com . HedgeTrade’s official Twitter account is @HedgeCoinDev and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “HedgeTrade is a platform where the traders share their knowledge. Traders post predictions into a smart contract-powered Blueprint that users can purchase or unlock in order to access. Traders are rewarded if the Blueprint is correct, otherwise, the users' purchase is refunded. “

