Hegic (HEGIC) Price Tops $0.24

Hegic (CURRENCY:HEGIC) traded down 8.8% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 12:00 PM ET on April 11th. Hegic has a market cap of $100.71 million and approximately $5.39 million worth of Hegic was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Hegic has traded 2.6% lower against the US dollar. One Hegic coin can now be bought for $0.24 or 0.00000396 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Hegic alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $34.16 or 0.00057191 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.28 or 0.00020562 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000353 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001677 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $50.03 or 0.00083761 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $371.29 or 0.00621563 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 9.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $24.29 or 0.00040665 BTC.

Holo (HOT) traded up 9.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0212 or 0.00000035 BTC.

About Hegic

HEGIC is a coin. Its launch date was August 8th, 2020. Hegic’s total supply is 3,012,009,888 coins and its circulating supply is 425,355,246 coins. The official message board for Hegic is medium.com/hegic . Hegic’s official Twitter account is @HegicOptions and its Facebook page is accessible here . Hegic’s official website is www.hegic.co

According to CryptoCompare, “Hegic Platfroms allows the trading of non-custodial options for profits or hedging your positions.Fixed price and unlimited upside of the options contracts.No registration, KYC or email required. Use Cases: Trade WBTC & ETH call and put options. Write WBTC or ETH call and put options. Earn protocol's fees in staking rewards. “

Buying and Selling Hegic

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hegic directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Hegic should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Hegic using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Hegic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Hegic and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.