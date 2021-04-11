Helium (HNT) Price Reaches $17.25 on Exchanges

Helium (CURRENCY:HNT) traded down 1.3% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on April 11th. One Helium coin can now be bought for approximately $17.25 or 0.00028916 BTC on exchanges. Helium has a market capitalization of $1.35 billion and $29.97 million worth of Helium was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Helium has traded up 2.5% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Elrond (EGLD) traded 17.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $238.86 or 0.00400333 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 11.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.53 or 0.00002556 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $31.54 or 0.00052861 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.81 or 0.00011416 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00000609 BTC.

Ardor (ARDR) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00000849 BTC.

Wanchain (WAN) traded 22.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.60 or 0.00004352 BTC.

Kava.io (KAVA) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $6.91 or 0.00011575 BTC.

Energi (NRG) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.19 or 0.00007026 BTC.

Apollo Currency (APL) traded up 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0069 or 0.00000012 BTC.

Helium Coin Profile

HNT uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was November 14th, 2018. Helium’s total supply is 223,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 78,176,652 coins. The official website for Helium is heliumchain.org . The Reddit community for Helium is /r/heliumchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Helium’s official Twitter account is @HeliumChain and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “With a Helium Hotspot, anyone can earn cryptocurrency by building a wireless network in their city and creating a more connected future. It provides wireless coverage for low power Internet of Things (IoT) devices and earns a new cryptocurrency, Helium, from the users' living room. HNT is mined and distributed to Hotspot Owners, Helium Inc., and Investors. Helium uses algorithm called “Proof-of-Coverage” (PoC) to verify that Hotspots are located where they claim (as established in the assert_location transaction when they are first deployed). There is no pre-mine of HNT, and a max supply of 223M HNT. HNT supply comes from mining with a compatible Hotspot that both mines HNT and creates network coverage for IoT devices. All HNT was mined from genesis, starting at a rate of 5M HNT/month and then halving every 2 years. On August 1st, 2021 the net HNT issuance will be reduced to 2.5M HNT per month. The distribution of HNT changes over time to align incentives with the needs of the network. In the early days, a higher proportion of HNT is allocated to Hotspot owners for building and securing coverage. As the network grows, Hotspots earn more for transferring device data on the network while Helium Inc. and investors earn less. After 20 years, distributions no longer adjust and remain fixed. “

Helium Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Helium directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Helium should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Helium using one of the exchanges listed above.

