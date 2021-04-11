Hellenic Coin Reaches Market Cap of $223.24 Million (HNC)

Hellenic Coin (CURRENCY:HNC) traded 0.5% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on April 11th. In the last seven days, Hellenic Coin has traded up 33.8% against the US dollar. One Hellenic Coin coin can now be purchased for about $3.19 or 0.00005291 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Hellenic Coin has a total market cap of $223.24 million and approximately $365,336.00 worth of Hellenic Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $253.28 or 0.00419711 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 9.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0726 or 0.00000120 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.14 or 0.00003538 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0427 or 0.00000071 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00000831 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00000766 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000304 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.37 or 0.00002266 BTC.

Einsteinium (EMC2) traded down 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00000780 BTC.

GameCredits (GAME) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00000585 BTC.

About Hellenic Coin

Hellenic Coin (CRYPTO:HNC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was February 9th, 2015. Hellenic Coin’s total supply is 69,910,698 coins. Hellenic Coin’s official message board is medium.com/@helleniccoin . Hellenic Coin’s official Twitter account is @HellenicCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Hellenic Coin is www.helleniccoin.com . The Reddit community for Hellenic Coin is https://reddit.com/r/HellenicCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “HNC has migrated to the Scrypt Hybrid PoW/PoS algorithm, allowing Hellenic Coin network to benefit from all its advantages, whilst allowing the team to correct or modify any parameter to better serve the needs of the platform. One can benefit by staking the coin, which requires a HNC Masternode that can be operated with a desktop wallet online, for at least 4 hours, plus 10.000 HNC. Hellenic Coin total supply is limited to 69.600.000 coins after the recent fork. Time efficiency is another characteristic of Hellenic Coin, as users can reportedly make global payments within half an hour. The user's private key provides ownership of the respective wallet address. The user's personal information is always hidden, even though his/her Hellenic coin address is transparent ​ “

Buying and Selling Hellenic Coin

