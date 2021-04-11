HelloFresh SE (ETR:HFG) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of HelloFresh SE (ETR:HFG) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the eight brokerages that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is €79.63 ($93.68).

Several research firms have recently commented on HFG. DZ Bank restated a “neutral” rating on shares of HelloFresh in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Kepler Capital Markets set a €96.40 ($113.41) price target on shares of HelloFresh and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Morgan Stanley set a €66.00 ($77.65) price target on shares of HelloFresh and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €99.00 ($116.47) price target on shares of HelloFresh and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €60.00 ($70.59) price target on shares of HelloFresh and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 6th.

Get HelloFresh alerts:

HFG stock opened at €70.42 ($82.85) on Friday. HelloFresh has a one year low of €25.22 ($29.67) and a one year high of €77.90 ($91.65). The stock has a market capitalization of $12.22 billion and a PE ratio of 33.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 46.20, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a current ratio of 1.77. The company has a fifty day moving average of €63.80 and a 200-day moving average of €58.22.

HelloFresh SE delivers meal kit solutions to prepare home-cooked meals using its recipes. The company offers premium meals, double portions, and others, as well as add-ons, such as soups, snacks, fruit boxes, desserts, ready-made meals, and seasonal boxes. It also sells meal-kits through vending machines.

Recommended Story: Average Daily Trade Volume Explained

Receive News & Ratings for HelloFresh Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HelloFresh and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.