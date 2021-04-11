Helmet.insure Hits Market Cap of $61.43 Million (HELMET)

Helmet.insure (CURRENCY:HELMET) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 9:00 AM ET on April 11th. Over the last seven days, Helmet.insure has traded up 30.2% against the dollar. One Helmet.insure coin can currently be bought for $2.28 or 0.00003816 BTC on major exchanges. Helmet.insure has a total market cap of $61.43 million and approximately $5.12 million worth of Helmet.insure was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 14.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.34 or 0.00002240 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001675 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $40.33 or 0.00067569 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $176.99 or 0.00296502 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.98 or 0.00004994 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $435.97 or 0.00730358 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $59,447.01 or 0.99588674 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $11.57 or 0.00019384 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded up 7% against the dollar and now trades at $467.38 or 0.00782983 BTC.

Helmet.insure Profile

Helmet.insure’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 26,968,689 coins. Helmet.insure’s official Twitter account is @Helmet_insure

According to CryptoCompare, “Helmet is a peer-to-peer price-shield insurance protocol on BSC (Binance Smart Chain), originated from option trading logic. Helmet allows everyone to create insurance policy of any cryptoasset in the market, protecting DeFi users against the risk of price fluctuations. “

Helmet.insure Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Helmet.insure directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Helmet.insure should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Helmet.insure using one of the exchanges listed above.

