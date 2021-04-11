Hermez Network (HEZ) Price Down 0.8% This Week

Hermez Network (CURRENCY:HEZ) traded up 0.1% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on April 11th. Hermez Network has a total market capitalization of $30.82 million and approximately $826,004.00 worth of Hermez Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Hermez Network has traded down 0.8% against the US dollar. One Hermez Network coin can now be bought for approximately $6.56 or 0.00010993 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $32.46 or 0.00054410 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $12.19 or 0.00020433 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000355 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001677 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $48.64 or 0.00081528 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $365.65 or 0.00612897 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22.96 or 0.00038489 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $19.06 or 0.00031954 BTC.

Hermez Network Profile

HEZ is a coin. Hermez Network’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 4,700,000 coins. Hermez Network’s official Twitter account is @hermez_network . Hermez Network’s official message board is blog.hermez.io . Hermez Network’s official website is hermez.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Founded on October 15th, 2020 and based in Zug, Switzerland, Hermez Network is a decentralized zk-rollup focused on scaling payments and token transfers on top of Ethereum. One of the most important things about Hermez is the way it decides who the next block creator should be, as block creators are selected via a burn auction, except rather than burning tokens, a 40% of the winning bid goes back to be reinvested in Ethereum public goods through Gitcoin quadratic funding grants. In the Hermez Network this mechanism is referred as proof-of-donation because a significant fraction of this bid is donated to the protocols and social services that run on top of Ethereum. Hermez Network is developed by idem3 “

