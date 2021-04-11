Hermez Network Price Tops $6.13 on Top Exchanges (HEZ)

Hermez Network (CURRENCY:HEZ) traded 5.9% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on April 11th. Hermez Network has a total market capitalization of $28.81 million and approximately $675,258.00 worth of Hermez Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Hermez Network has traded 7.8% lower against the US dollar. One Hermez Network coin can now be purchased for approximately $6.13 or 0.00010236 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Hermez Network Coin Profile

Hermez Network (HEZ) is a coin. Hermez Network’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 4,700,000 coins. Hermez Network’s official website is hermez.io . The official message board for Hermez Network is blog.hermez.io . Hermez Network’s official Twitter account is @hermez_network

According to CryptoCompare, “Founded on October 15th, 2020 and based in Zug, Switzerland, Hermez Network is a decentralized zk-rollup focused on scaling payments and token transfers on top of Ethereum. One of the most important things about Hermez is the way it decides who the next block creator should be, as block creators are selected via a burn auction, except rather than burning tokens, a 40% of the winning bid goes back to be reinvested in Ethereum public goods through Gitcoin quadratic funding grants. In the Hermez Network this mechanism is referred as proof-of-donation because a significant fraction of this bid is donated to the protocols and social services that run on top of Ethereum. Hermez Network is developed by idem3 “

Hermez Network Coin Trading

