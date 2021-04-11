HEROcoin (PLAY) Tops One Day Trading Volume of $312,180.00

HEROcoin (CURRENCY:PLAY) traded up 15.5% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on April 11th. One HEROcoin coin can currently be bought for $0.0439 or 0.00000074 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, HEROcoin has traded up 8.5% against the dollar. HEROcoin has a total market capitalization of $10.90 million and $312,180.00 worth of HEROcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get HEROcoin alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 7.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $33.49 or 0.00056131 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.23 or 0.00020496 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000354 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001682 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $50.11 or 0.00083989 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $367.84 or 0.00616491 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 16.2% against the dollar and now trades at $25.71 or 0.00043089 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.77 or 0.00033137 BTC.

HEROcoin Coin Profile

HEROcoin (CRYPTO:PLAY) is a coin. It was first traded on August 24th, 2017. HEROcoin’s total supply is 252,165,029 coins and its circulating supply is 248,225,772 coins. The Reddit community for HEROcoin is /r/herocoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . HEROcoin’s official Twitter account is @HEROcoinio and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for HEROcoin is www.herocoin.io

According to CryptoCompare, “HEROcoin is a decentralized online betting platform for esports events. PLAY is an Ethereum-based ERC20 token that powers HEROcoin's ecosystem. Single users can become providers and are rewarded for their effort in HERO. On top of that, all HERO holders will receive a general reward from every pot that is played. “

Buying and Selling HEROcoin

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as HEROcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire HEROcoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase HEROcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for HEROcoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for HEROcoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.