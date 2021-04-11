Hexavest Inc. Boosts Stock Holdings in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Hexavest Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) by 30.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 519,365 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 122,472 shares during the quarter. Exxon Mobil accounts for about 1.3% of Hexavest Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest position. Hexavest Inc.’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $28,996,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of XOM. Monterey Private Wealth Inc. purchased a new position in Exxon Mobil in the fourth quarter valued at $691,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 16.1% in the fourth quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 42,405 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,748,000 after buying an additional 5,885 shares during the last quarter. SevenBridge Financial Group LLC increased its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 48.2% in the fourth quarter. SevenBridge Financial Group LLC now owns 28,536 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,176,000 after buying an additional 9,281 shares during the last quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 34.3% in the fourth quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,156 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $171,000 after buying an additional 1,061 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Street Advisors Inc. NC grew its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 12.9% during the fourth quarter. Franklin Street Advisors Inc. NC now owns 25,880 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,067,000 after purchasing an additional 2,966 shares during the last quarter. 50.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages have issued reports on XOM. Mizuho began coverage on Exxon Mobil in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $49.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Exxon Mobil from $60.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Exxon Mobil in a report on Thursday, January 21st. They set an “underperform” rating and a $39.00 price objective on the stock. Truist raised their price objective on Exxon Mobil from $50.00 to $60.00 in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Finally, Evercore ISI started coverage on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research note on Tuesday, February 23rd. They set an “inline” rating and a $48.00 target price for the company. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $52.67.

Shares of Exxon Mobil stock opened at $55.87 on Friday. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 12-month low of $31.11 and a 12-month high of $62.55. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The stock has a market cap of $236.53 billion, a PE ratio of 33.26 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a 50-day moving average of $57.22 and a two-hundred day moving average of $44.72.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The oil and gas company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $46.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $48.76 billion. Exxon Mobil had a net margin of 3.24% and a return on equity of 2.09%. Exxon Mobil’s revenue for the quarter was down 30.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.33 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Exxon Mobil Co. will post -0.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 10th were paid a $0.87 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 9th. This represents a $3.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.23%. Exxon Mobil’s payout ratio is currently 154.67%.

In other news, Director Michael J. Angelakis bought 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 1st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $57.16 per share, with a total value of $1,429,000.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 8,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $457,280. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.05% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Exxon Mobil Company Profile

Exxon Mobil Corporation explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical segments. The company is also involved in the manufacture, trade, transport, and sale of crude oil, natural gas, petroleum products, petrochemicals, and other specialty products; and manufactures and sells petrochemicals, including olefins, polyolefins, aromatics, and various other petrochemicals.

