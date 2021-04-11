Hexavest Inc. Buys 153,537 Shares of MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET)

Hexavest Inc. increased its stake in MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET) by 29,301.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 154,061 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 153,537 shares during the period. Hexavest Inc.’s holdings in MetLife were worth $9,365,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of MET. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of MetLife in the fourth quarter worth $392,304,000. Viking Global Investors LP bought a new position in MetLife in the fourth quarter valued at about $156,836,000. Morgan Stanley grew its position in MetLife by 54.8% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,106,355 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $427,543,000 after acquiring an additional 3,222,204 shares during the last quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. bought a new position in MetLife in the fourth quarter valued at about $54,000. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund grew its position in MetLife by 62,239.8% in the fourth quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 1,638,289 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $76,918,000 after acquiring an additional 1,635,661 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.44% of the company’s stock.

MetLife stock opened at $61.92 on Friday. MetLife, Inc. has a one year low of $29.18 and a one year high of $62.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 0.15 and a quick ratio of 0.15. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $59.76 and its 200 day moving average is $49.02. The firm has a market cap of $54.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.17, a P/E/G ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.35.

MetLife (NYSE:MET) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The financial services provider reported $2.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.53 by $0.50. MetLife had a return on equity of 8.17% and a net margin of 8.82%. The firm had revenue of $20.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.12 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.98 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 13.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that MetLife, Inc. will post 5.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other MetLife news, CFO John D. Mccallion sold 7,456 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.22, for a total value of $389,352.32. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 38,977 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,035,378.94. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.07% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on MET shares. Piper Sandler upgraded MetLife from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $45.00 to $52.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on MetLife from $57.00 to $66.00 in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on MetLife from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Citigroup boosted their price target on MetLife from $58.00 to $69.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on MetLife from $53.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $57.46.

MetLife, Inc engages in the insurance, annuities, employee benefits, and asset management businesses worldwide. It operates through five segments: U.S.; Asia; Latin America; Europe, the Middle East and Africa; and MetLife Holdings. The company offers life, dental, group short-and long-term disability, individual disability, accidental death and dismemberment, vision, and accident and health coverages, as well as prepaid legal plans; administrative services-only arrangements to employers; and stable value products, including general and separate account guaranteed interest contracts, and private floating rate funding agreements.

