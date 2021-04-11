Hexavest Inc. Cuts Stock Holdings in Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ)

Hexavest Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ) by 20.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 42,287 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,764 shares during the period. Hexavest Inc.’s holdings in Constellation Brands were worth $9,641,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of STZ. Eudaimonia Partners LLC purchased a new position in Constellation Brands during the third quarter worth approximately $27,000. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Constellation Brands during the third quarter worth approximately $32,000. Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC purchased a new position in Constellation Brands during the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,000. Greenhouse Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Constellation Brands in the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Chiron Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Constellation Brands in the 3rd quarter valued at $38,000. 71.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Constellation Brands alerts:

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. MKM Partners cut their target price on shares of Constellation Brands from $219.00 to $216.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Constellation Brands from $218.00 to $248.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Constellation Brands from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $255.00 to $275.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. Smith Barney Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Constellation Brands from $220.00 to $244.00 in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Constellation Brands from $240.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $237.60.

Shares of STZ stock opened at $224.15 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $43.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.83, a P/E/G ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.69 and a quick ratio of 1.01. Constellation Brands, Inc. has a 1-year low of $151.25 and a 1-year high of $242.62. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $226.56 and a two-hundred day moving average of $210.58.

Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 7th. The company reported $1.82 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.27. Constellation Brands had a net margin of 21.63% and a return on equity of 16.09%. The company had revenue of $1.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.87 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.18 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Constellation Brands, Inc. will post 9.66 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 18th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 4th will be given a $0.76 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 3rd. This is an increase from Constellation Brands’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.75. This represents a $3.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.36%. Constellation Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 10.20%.

About Constellation Brands

Constellation Brands, Inc engages in the production, marketing and distribution of beer, wine and spirits. It operates through the following segments: Beer, Wine and Spirits, and Corporate Operations and Other and Canopy. The Beer segment includes imported and craft beer brands. The Wine and Spirits segment sells wine brands across all categories-table wine, sparkling wine and dessert wine-and across all price points.

Recommended Story: Dividend Aristocrat Index

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding STZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ).

Receive News & Ratings for Constellation Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Constellation Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.