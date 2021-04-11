Hexavest Inc. Cuts Stock Position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG)

Hexavest Inc. cut its holdings in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) by 19.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 7,501 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 1,791 shares during the quarter. Hexavest Inc.’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $15,517,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of GOOG. Nottingham Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Nottingham Advisors Inc. now owns 917 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,606,000 after purchasing an additional 5 shares during the last quarter. AlphaCore Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. AlphaCore Capital LLC now owns 131 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $229,000 after purchasing an additional 5 shares during the last quarter. CWS Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. CWS Financial Advisors LLC now owns 162 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $284,000 after purchasing an additional 5 shares during the last quarter. Silverleafe Capital Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 2.8% during the first quarter. Silverleafe Capital Partners LLC now owns 181 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $374,000 after purchasing an additional 5 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Albert D Mason Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Albert D Mason Inc. now owns 1,068 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,871,000 after purchasing an additional 6 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 31.94% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on GOOG shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Alphabet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2,493.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on Alphabet from $2,250.00 to $2,600.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Alphabet from $2,050.00 to $2,200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Cowen boosted their price objective on Alphabet from $2,200.00 to $2,400.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, Barclays reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $2,244.11.

In other news, Director John L. Hennessy sold 70 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,243.44, for a total value of $157,040.80. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 64 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $143,580.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, CEO Sundar Pichai sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,068.50, for a total transaction of $6,205,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 6,757 shares in the company, valued at $13,976,854.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 17,104 shares of company stock worth $35,725,438 over the last ninety days. 12.99% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:GOOG opened at $2,285.88 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $2,083.69 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1,828.11. The company has a quick ratio of 3.39, a current ratio of 3.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. Alphabet Inc. has a 12-month low of $1,187.60 and a 12-month high of $2,289.04. The company has a market cap of $1.54 trillion, a P/E ratio of 44.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 0.98.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The information services provider reported $22.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $15.91 by $6.39. Alphabet had a net margin of 20.80% and a return on equity of 17.31%. The company had revenue of $56.90 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $52.86 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $15.35 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 23.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Alphabet Inc. will post 52.19 earnings per share for the current year.

Alphabet Profile

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. The company offers performance and brand advertising services. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure; and digital content.

