Hexavest Inc. Decreases Holdings in Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD)

Hexavest Inc. decreased its position in shares of Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD) by 16.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 131,636 shares of the company’s stock after selling 26,817 shares during the period. Hexavest Inc. owned 0.05% of Church & Dwight worth $11,498,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Fundsmith LLP purchased a new stake in Church & Dwight during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $491,210,000. WCM Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Church & Dwight by 81.0% during the fourth quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 3,442,848 shares of the company’s stock valued at $300,320,000 after acquiring an additional 1,540,259 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its position in Church & Dwight by 4.6% during the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 3,081,816 shares of the company’s stock valued at $268,827,000 after acquiring an additional 135,797 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in Church & Dwight by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,436,464 shares of the company’s stock valued at $212,533,000 after acquiring an additional 74,744 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Church & Dwight during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $204,485,000. 79.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Church & Dwight from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, January 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of Church & Dwight from $93.00 to $92.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Finally, Bank of America decreased their price target on shares of Church & Dwight from $105.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $100.19.

In other Church & Dwight news, CMO Britta Bomhard sold 15,680 shares of Church & Dwight stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.55, for a total transaction of $1,310,064.00. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 20,963 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,751,458.65. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, Director James Craigie bought 6,000 shares of Church & Dwight stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 24th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $80.26 per share, for a total transaction of $481,560.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 9,832 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $789,116.32. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE CHD opened at $86.79 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $83.10 and its 200-day simple moving average is $86.43. Church & Dwight Co., Inc. has a 52-week low of $67.08 and a 52-week high of $98.96. The firm has a market cap of $21.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 0.36. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56.

Church & Dwight (NYSE:CHD) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The company reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.01. Church & Dwight had a net margin of 16.44% and a return on equity of 24.49%. The business had revenue of $1.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.26 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.55 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Church & Dwight Co., Inc. will post 2.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 16th were given a dividend of $0.2525 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 12th. This is a positive change from Church & Dwight’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. This represents a $1.01 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.16%. Church & Dwight’s payout ratio is presently 40.89%.

About Church & Dwight

Church & Dwight Co, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets household, personal care, and specialty products in the United States and internationally. It operates in three segments: Consumer Domestic, Consumer International, and Specialty Products Division. The company offers cat litters, carpet deodorizers, laundry detergents, and baking soda, as well as other baking soda based products under the ARM & HAMMER brand; condoms, lubricants, and vibrators under the TROJAN brand; stain removers, cleaning solutions, laundry detergents, and bleach alternatives under the OXICLEAN brand; battery-operated and manual toothbrushes under the SPINBRUSH brand; home pregnancy and ovulation test kits under the FIRST RESPONSE brand; depilatories under the NAIR brand; oral analgesics under the ORAJEL brand; laundry detergents under the XTRA brand; gummy dietary supplements under the L'IL CRITTERS and VITAFUSION brands; dry shampoos under the BATISTE brand; water flossers and replacement showerheads under the WATERPIK brand; FLAWLESS products; and cold remedy products under the ZICAM brand.

