Hexavest Inc. Decreases Position in Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC)

Hexavest Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC) by 17.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 213,267 shares of the company’s stock after selling 43,617 shares during the period. Hexavest Inc.’s holdings in Exelon were worth $9,328,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in Exelon by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 48,456 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,046,000 after acquiring an additional 256 shares during the last quarter. Northwest Bancshares Inc. raised its stake in Exelon by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Northwest Bancshares Inc. now owns 10,835 shares of the company’s stock worth $457,000 after acquiring an additional 268 shares during the last quarter. GWM Advisors LLC raised its stake in Exelon by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 8,307 shares of the company’s stock worth $351,000 after acquiring an additional 269 shares during the last quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC raised its stake in Exelon by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 13,961 shares of the company’s stock worth $499,000 after acquiring an additional 289 shares during the last quarter. Finally, United Asset Strategies Inc. raised its stake in Exelon by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. United Asset Strategies Inc. now owns 7,988 shares of the company’s stock worth $337,000 after acquiring an additional 304 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.59% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Carim V. Khouzami sold 12,239 shares of Exelon stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.88, for a total transaction of $524,808.32. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 635 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,228.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.34% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

EXC stock opened at $44.83 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. Exelon Co. has a 12-month low of $33.97 and a 12-month high of $46.02. The stock has a market cap of $43.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.45, a PEG ratio of 5.31 and a beta of 0.41. The business’s 50-day moving average is $42.06 and its 200 day moving average is $42.09.

Exelon (NASDAQ:EXC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.07. Exelon had a return on equity of 9.24% and a net margin of 7.15%. The company had revenue of $8.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.30 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.83 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Exelon Co. will post 3.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 8th were given a dividend of $0.3825 per share. This represents a $1.53 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.41%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 5th. This is a positive change from Exelon’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. Exelon’s payout ratio is presently 47.52%.

Several brokerages have weighed in on EXC. TheStreet downgraded Exelon from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. Bank of America raised Exelon from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Exelon from $56.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on Exelon from $49.00 to $47.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Exelon from $49.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $45.18.

Exelon Corporation, a utility services holding company, engages in the energy generation, delivery, and marketing businesses in the United States and Canada. It owns nuclear, fossil, wind, hydroelectric, biomass, and solar generating facilities. The company also sells electricity to wholesale and retail customers; and sells natural gas, renewable energy, and other energy-related products and services.

