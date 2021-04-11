Hexavest Inc. Decreases Stock Holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY)

Hexavest Inc. lowered its stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) by 20.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 236,532 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 59,473 shares during the period. Hexavest Inc.’s holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb were worth $14,932,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Prentiss Smith & Co. Inc. boosted its holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 6.2% in the fourth quarter. Prentiss Smith & Co. Inc. now owns 9,731 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $604,000 after acquiring an additional 567 shares in the last quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 11.8% in the fourth quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 24,172 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,500,000 after acquiring an additional 2,556 shares in the last quarter. Meyer Handelman Co. boosted its holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Meyer Handelman Co. now owns 660,438 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $40,967,000 after acquiring an additional 11,000 shares in the last quarter. Robbins Farley LLC bought a new stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb during the 4th quarter valued at $2,897,000. Finally, Swedbank boosted its holdings in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Swedbank now owns 1,792,202 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $110,973,000 after buying an additional 28,186 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.41% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Giovanni Caforio sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.20, for a total transaction of $1,555,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 528,980 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,902,556. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.14% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on BMY. TheStreet cut shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Monday, March 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $66.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $74.07.

Shares of NYSE:BMY opened at $62.61 on Friday. Bristol-Myers Squibb has a fifty-two week low of $54.07 and a fifty-two week high of $67.16. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $61.84 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $65.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a current ratio of 1.67. The firm has a market cap of $139.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -569.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 0.67.

Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.46 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.04. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a positive return on equity of 27.48% and a negative net margin of 0.11%. The business had revenue of $11.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.74 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.22 EPS. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s revenue was up 39.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Bristol-Myers Squibb will post 6.35 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 3rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 1st will be given a $0.49 dividend. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.13%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 31st. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 41.79%.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company discovers, develops, licenses, manufactures, and markets biopharmaceutical products worldwide. The company offers products in hematology, oncology, cardiovascular, and immunology therapeutic classes. Its products include Revlimid, an oral immunomodulatory drug for the treatment of multiple myeloma; Opdivo for anti-cancer indications; Eliquis, an oral inhibitor indicated for the reduction in risk of stroke/systemic embolism in NVAF, and for the treatment of DVT/PE; and Orencia for adult patients with active RA and psoriatic arthritis, as well as reducing signs and symptoms in pediatric patients with active polyarticular juvenile idiopathic arthritis.

