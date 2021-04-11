Hexavest Inc. Has $10.20 Million Stock Position in NetApp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP)

Hexavest Inc. trimmed its position in NetApp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP) by 18.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 140,362 shares of the data storage provider’s stock after selling 32,639 shares during the quarter. Hexavest Inc. owned approximately 0.06% of NetApp worth $10,200,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in NTAP. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of NetApp in the fourth quarter worth about $159,114,000. Ninety One UK Ltd acquired a new position in shares of NetApp in the fourth quarter worth about $135,665,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of NetApp by 515.6% in the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,286,760 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $151,475,000 after buying an additional 1,915,276 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of NetApp by 31.6% in the fourth quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,331,443 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $220,710,000 after purchasing an additional 800,706 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SummerHaven Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NetApp in the fourth quarter worth approximately $629,000. Institutional investors own 90.95% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NetApp stock opened at $73.88 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $68.89 and its 200-day simple moving average is $59.73. The company has a market cap of $16.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.22, a PEG ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a current ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.11. NetApp, Inc. has a 1 year low of $38.89 and a 1 year high of $75.58.

NetApp (NASDAQ:NTAP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 24th. The data storage provider reported $1.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.09. NetApp had a net margin of 12.44% and a return on equity of 263.77%. The business had revenue of $1.47 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.43 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.16 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that NetApp, Inc. will post 3.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.48 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 8th. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.60%. NetApp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 54.39%.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on NTAP. Longbow Research raised shares of NetApp from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 19th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of NetApp from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $69.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of NetApp from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of NetApp from $90.00 to $92.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of NetApp from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. NetApp currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $64.60.

NetApp, Inc provides software, systems, and services to manage and share data on-premises, and private and public clouds worldwide. The company offers cloud data services, including NetApp Cloud Volumes Service for AWS, NetApp Cloud Sync, NetApp Cloud Tiering, NetApp Global File Cache, NetApp SaaS Backup, NetApp Cloud Manager, NetApp Fabric Orchestrator, and NetApp Cloud Insights.

