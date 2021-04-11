Hexavest Inc. Has $11.30 Million Holdings in Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE)

Hexavest Inc. cut its holdings in Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE) by 18.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 101,192 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 23,408 shares during the quarter. Hexavest Inc.’s holdings in Intercontinental Exchange were worth $11,301,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in ICE. Magellan Asset Management Ltd raised its position in Intercontinental Exchange by 54.8% in the fourth quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd now owns 18,201,606 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,098,463,000 after purchasing an additional 6,446,916 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in Intercontinental Exchange by 10.7% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 15,133,691 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,742,502,000 after purchasing an additional 1,467,468 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Intercontinental Exchange by 39.4% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 13,619,388 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,570,179,000 after purchasing an additional 3,851,221 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 9,415,538 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,085,517,000 after acquiring an additional 281,115 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mawer Investment Management Ltd. raised its position in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. now owns 5,845,736 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $673,955,000 after acquiring an additional 142,480 shares during the last quarter. 87.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on ICE shares. Oppenheimer restated a “hold” rating on shares of Intercontinental Exchange in a research report on Monday, January 25th. Barclays raised their price objective on Intercontinental Exchange from $125.00 to $134.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Compass Point lifted their target price on Intercontinental Exchange from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 22nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Intercontinental Exchange from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $118.00 target price for the company. in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities lifted their target price on Intercontinental Exchange from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Intercontinental Exchange has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $119.36.

Shares of NYSE:ICE opened at $117.17 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $65.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.28, a PEG ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. has a 12-month low of $84.67 and a 12-month high of $119.02. The business’s 50 day moving average is $113.25 and its 200 day moving average is $108.40.

Intercontinental Exchange (NYSE:ICE) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The financial services provider reported $1.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $1.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.63 billion. Intercontinental Exchange had a return on equity of 13.63% and a net margin of 26.19%. Intercontinental Exchange’s quarterly revenue was up 28.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.95 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. will post 4.46 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 17th were issued a dividend of $0.33 per share. This is a positive change from Intercontinental Exchange’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.13%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 16th. Intercontinental Exchange’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 34.02%.

In related news, insider David S. Goone sold 9,066 shares of Intercontinental Exchange stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.67, for a total transaction of $1,012,400.22. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 208,567 shares in the company, valued at $23,290,676.89. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Scott A. Hill sold 6,142 shares of Intercontinental Exchange stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.28, for a total value of $695,765.76. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 175,062 shares in the company, valued at $19,831,023.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 31,236 shares of company stock worth $3,506,057 over the last quarter. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Intercontinental Exchange Company Profile

Intercontinental Exchange, Inc operates regulated exchanges, clearing houses, and listings venues for commodity, financial, fixed income, and equity markets in the United States, the United Kingdom, the European Union, Singapore, Israel, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Exchanges, Fixed Income and Data Services, and Mortgage Technology.

