Hexavest Inc. Has $11.86 Million Position in Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX)

Hexavest Inc. lowered its holdings in shares of Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX) by 17.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 360,009 shares of the natural resource company’s stock after selling 77,012 shares during the quarter. Hexavest Inc.’s holdings in Freeport-McMoRan were worth $11,855,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Chiron Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Freeport-McMoRan during the third quarter worth about $26,000. JustInvest LLC grew its holdings in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 5.6% during the fourth quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 13,488 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 721 shares in the last quarter. Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Freeport-McMoRan during the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors bought a new position in shares of Freeport-McMoRan during the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC bought a new position in shares of Freeport-McMoRan during the fourth quarter worth about $39,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.30% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Gerald J. Ford sold 2,020,000 shares of Freeport-McMoRan stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.93, for a total value of $70,558,600.00. Also, Director Gerald J. Ford sold 55,554 shares of Freeport-McMoRan stock in a transaction on Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.04, for a total value of $1,946,612.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 21,622 shares in the company, valued at approximately $757,634.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 2,128,794 shares of company stock valued at $74,168,434 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE FCX opened at $34.04 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $49.65 billion, a PE ratio of -378.18 and a beta of 2.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 2.61 and a quick ratio of 1.35. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $34.84 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $26.32. Freeport-McMoRan Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $7.30 and a fifty-two week high of $39.10.

Freeport-McMoRan (NYSE:FCX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 25th. The natural resource company reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $4.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.33 billion. Freeport-McMoRan had a positive return on equity of 1.56% and a negative net margin of 0.73%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 14.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.02 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Freeport-McMoRan Inc. will post 0.56 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 3rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 15th will be issued a $0.075 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 14th. This is a boost from Freeport-McMoRan’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. This represents a $0.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.88%.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Citigroup upgraded Freeport-McMoRan from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. TheStreet upgraded Freeport-McMoRan from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Freeport-McMoRan in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. B. Riley raised their price target on Freeport-McMoRan from $32.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 23rd. Finally, Argus upgraded Freeport-McMoRan from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $24.38.

Freeport-McMoRan Inc engages in the mining of mineral properties in North America, South America, and Indonesia. The company primarily explores for copper, gold, molybdenum, silver, and other metals, as well as oil and gas. Its assets include the Grasberg minerals district in Indonesia; Morenci, Bagdad, Safford, Sierrita, and Miami in Arizona; Tyrone and Chino in New Mexico; and Henderson and Climax in Colorado, North America, as well as Cerro Verde in Peru and El Abra in Chile.

