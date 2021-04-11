Hexavest Inc. Has $13.23 Million Position in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT)

Hexavest Inc. lowered its stake in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT) by 18.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 111,988 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 25,708 shares during the period. Hexavest Inc.’s holdings in Medtronic were worth $13,229,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of MDT. Wealth Alliance grew its holdings in Medtronic by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter. Wealth Alliance now owns 9,874 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $1,026,000 after acquiring an additional 323 shares during the period. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Medtronic by 9.1% during the 3rd quarter. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC now owns 2,889 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $300,000 after acquiring an additional 240 shares during the period. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group acquired a new stake in Medtronic during the 3rd quarter worth $926,000. Westover Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Medtronic by 29.5% during the 3rd quarter. Westover Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,456 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $359,000 after acquiring an additional 787 shares during the period. Finally, IHT Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Medtronic by 26.9% during the 3rd quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,087 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $944,000 after acquiring an additional 1,929 shares during the period. 79.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Medtronic alerts:

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on MDT shares. Cowen lifted their price target on shares of Medtronic from $120.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Medtronic from $122.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of Medtronic from $132.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Medtronic from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $100.00 to $119.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, SVB Leerink boosted their price objective on shares of Medtronic from $123.00 to $129.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, eighteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $122.78.

Medtronic stock opened at $122.00 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $164.46 billion, a PE ratio of 46.57, a P/E/G ratio of 3.65 and a beta of 0.70. The company’s 50-day moving average is $117.69 and its 200-day moving average is $113.42. Medtronic plc has a fifty-two week low of $87.68 and a fifty-two week high of $122.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 2.16 and a quick ratio of 1.79.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 23rd. The medical technology company reported $1.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $7.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.77 billion. Medtronic had a net margin of 12.69% and a return on equity of 9.71%. Medtronic’s revenue for the quarter was up .8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.44 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Medtronic plc will post 4.21 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 16th. Investors of record on Friday, March 26th will be paid a $0.58 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 25th. This represents a $2.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.90%. Medtronic’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 50.54%.

Medtronic Company Profile

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells device-based medical therapies to hospitals, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. It operates through four segments: Cardiac and Vascular Group, Minimally Invasive Therapies Group, Restorative Therapies Group, and Diabetes Group.

See Also: What is the Current Ratio?

Receive News & Ratings for Medtronic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Medtronic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.