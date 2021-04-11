Hexavest Inc. Has $14.47 Million Stake in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE)

Hexavest Inc. decreased its holdings in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) by 2.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 30,439 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 845 shares during the quarter. Hexavest Inc.’s holdings in Adobe were worth $14,470,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in Adobe in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Concord Wealth Partners bought a new position in Adobe in the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Cordasco Financial Network increased its holdings in Adobe by 54.3% in the 4th quarter. Cordasco Financial Network now owns 71 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 25 shares during the period. Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC bought a new position in Adobe in the 4th quarter valued at about $46,000. Finally, Curi Capital bought a new position in Adobe in the 4th quarter valued at about $48,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.43% of the company’s stock.

ADBE has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Wedbush raised their target price on shares of Adobe from $410.00 to $510.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Adobe in a report on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on shares of Adobe from $570.00 to $535.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Adobe from $585.00 to $595.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $523.00 price target on shares of Adobe in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Adobe has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $547.58.

Adobe stock opened at $504.04 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. Adobe Inc. has a 12-month low of $313.75 and a 12-month high of $536.88. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $461.16 and its 200 day moving average is $476.76. The company has a market capitalization of $240.93 billion, a PE ratio of 46.50, a PEG ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 0.97.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 22nd. The software company reported $3.14 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.79 by $0.35. The business had revenue of $3.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.76 billion. Adobe had a net margin of 40.88% and a return on equity of 35.81%. Adobe’s quarterly revenue was up 26.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.27 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Adobe Inc. will post 9.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Abhay Parasnis sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $499.17, for a total value of $1,996,680.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 43,746 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,836,690.82. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO John Francis Murphy sold 2,139 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $474.51, for a total transaction of $1,014,976.89. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 19,553 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,278,094.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 112,558 shares of company stock valued at $52,990,341 in the last 90 days. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Adobe Inc operates as a diversified software company worldwide. Its Digital Media segment provides tools and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, promote, and monetize their digital content. Its flagship product is Creative Cloud, a subscription service that allows customer to download and access the latest versions of its creative products.

